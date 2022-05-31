Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland's house prices stop rapid rise as interest rates bite

4 minutes to read
Langs Beach is still Northland's most expensive suburb, with an average price of just over $2.4m. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Langs Beach is still Northland's most expensive suburb, with an average price of just over $2.4m. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northern Advocate
By Angela Woods

Northland's property market has cooled off amid rising interest rates, cost-of-living pressures and strict lending rules.

The average house price in Northland rose by just 1.4 per cent in the three months to the end

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei