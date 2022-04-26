The most in-demand area in March was Kerikeri, followed by Mangawhai and Paihia Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland's property sales saw a boost in supply and demand during March after the market reported a lull at the start of the year.

Trade Me Property figures show a 13 per cent increase in demand for Northland properties compared with February coinciding with a 13 per cent increase in listings.

The supply is 1 per cent down from March 2021.

There are currently 1589 Northland properties listed for sale on Trade Me.

Trade Me Property sales director Gavin Lloyd said all New Zealand regions saw a supply increase last month when compared with March 2021, and the month prior.

"Nationwide, we saw a 13 per cent jump in the number of properties for sale when compared with February.

"The number of properties listed for sale nationwide last month was the most we have seen since May 2019, before the market felt the impact of the pandemic."

Northland's most in-demand area is currently Kerikeri, followed by Mangawhai and Mangawhai Heads, and then Paihia.

Three-bedroom houses are the most sought-after type of property, followed by two-bedroom and then four-bedroom houses.

"In March we saw a sharp increase in the number of Kiwis looking at properties in every region across the country, with a 14 per cent total increase in views when compared with February," Lloyd said.

"We reckon this is likely a reaction to Kiwis hearing reports that the market might be slowing down and that it could be a good time to get a foot on the property ladder."

Compared with the top-ranking regions, Northland's increase in demand is still relatively low: Nelson saw a 20 per cent spike, followed by Auckland with 19 per cent and Taranaki with 17 per cent.

Bayleys Real Estate Bay of Islands sales leader Dickie Burman said while buyers might be more cautious the continuous push from Auckland hasn't waned the demand for properties in the Bay of Islands.

When asked about the popularity of Kerikeri and Paihia, Burman said the area was a "lovely playground" with nice weather: "Who wouldn't want to live here?"

The national average asking price reached a new record of $971,450 in March, up 21 per cent year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the most popular Northland property for sale last month was a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on Millington Rd in Maunu which received 8157 listing views.