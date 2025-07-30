Meanwhile, about 8am he had a call from Houhora in the Far North that they’d experienced “some significant tidal surging”.

He said such surges were unpredictable, and people in boats or near the coastline should take the warnings seriously.

Thomas hadn’t spoken to anyone on liveaboards personally about how they were feeling, but he described them as a “fairly resilient bunch”.

“It’s up to them to either eat it or do things at their own risk” he said.

However, he pointed out some people living on the water didn’t have any onshore accommodation to go to.

A Northland Civil Defence spokesman said the public should exercise caution around coastal areas, especially during today’s high tides.

The next high tide was due around 2.55pm this afternoon in Whangārei.

“While no damaging impacts have been reported in Northland overnight, surges and tsunami activity have been observed in parts of the region, and strong, unusual currents and unpredictable coastal surges are expected to continue throughout the day.

“These currents can be dangerous and unpredictable, posing risks to swimmers, surfers, fishers, and anyone near the water. The first surges are not always the largest, and activity may persist for several hours.”

They were also maintaining close contact with the coastal community groups and marina staff to ensure they had the latest information.

National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) director John Price told Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge there was still a threat to New Zealanders in coastal areas.

He said activity already seen was “surges” in the water, which are unpredictable.

“This is not just one wave, it’s multiple volumes of water that will arrive for a period of time.”

Price said now was not the time to be complacent.

“We know complacency puts people at risk and may kill people.”

Those wanting to view the conditions can access live reports and cameras on the Surfline website.

What Civil Defence is saying

• Stay out of the water (including the sea, rivers, and estuaries).

• Stay off beaches and shore areas, including marinas.

• Do not go sightseeing in coastal areas.

• If you live aboard a vessel, do not return to it until this advisory has been lifted.

