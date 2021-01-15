Northland's America's Cup fanzones for those who can't get to Auckland for races

Northlanders who can't get to see the America's Cup in Auckland, above, can do so at one of nine fanzones in the Far North.

Nine America's Cup fanzones have been approved around Northland, and the projector at one of them, Kerikeri's Turner Centre, has been tested to make sure there wouldn't be any glitches.

Turner Centre marketing and sales co-ordinator Iris Klapwijk said there would be no better place to catch all the action.

One of Team New Zealand's sailors, Olympic yachting gold medallist Blair Tuke, is from Kerikeri so the races are sure to generate a lot of interest in the town.

"We will be broadcasting the races live on our massive screen in the auditorium, and with 400 comfortable seats, high definition movie screen, theatre sound system and great parking, you won't have to miss a minute of this exciting event."

Admission would be free, and drinks and snacks would be available from the adjoining New World Theatre Bar, which would open before and after every race. Funds raised at the bar would help support community groups.

The Turner Centre would be open from 2pm every day of the Prada Cup round robin and semifinals, with the racing time "window" of 3pm-5pm, and at 3pm for the finals, with racing expected between 4pm and 6pm.

The round robin races started yesterday, continuing daily through to Sunday, then Friday, January 22 through to Sunday, January 24. The Mondays and Tuesdays (January 18-19, 25-26) are reserve days.

Kerikeri's Turner Centre has already given the big screen at its America's Cup fanzone a successful trial.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, January 29 through to Tuesday, February 2 (with no racing on Monday, February 1, and Wednesday and Thursday, February 3-4, as reserve days), with the final to start on Saturday, February 13.

The America's Cup races start on March 6 and will take place every two days until the first team wins nine races.

Where to watch:

The America's Cup fanzone at Kerikeri's Turner Centre will be just one of nine around the region.

In Whangārei there's a big screen at the Marsden Cove Marina providing coverage of all the races.

The others will be hosted by the Mangonui Cruising Club, the Waipapa Business Association/Waipapa Lions Club, Business Paihia, the Ōpua Cruising Club, the Duke Tavern, in Russell, Otehei Bay, on Urupukapuka Island, and the Towai/Maromaku Residents' and Ratepayers' Association.

Official fanzones are recognised by America's Cup Events and sponsors may attend in a promotional capacity – they could also be visited by news crews, keen to see how even those in more remote areas of New Zealand are sharing in the excitement of the America's Cup.