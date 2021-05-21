Northern Advocate
Northlanders in the pink to make stand against bullying for Pink Shirt Day
Students from Whangārei's Te Kapua Whetu school turned the Town Basin Loop Walkway bright pink as they made a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day yesterday. Photo / Tania Whyte.
Thousands of Northlanders took a stand against bullying yesterday as Pink Shirt day was marked nationwide.
At schools, workplaces and out in public, thousands of Northlanders dressed in pink to show their support for the day's theme.
The theme this year is Korero Mai, Korero Atu, Mauri Tu, Mauri Ora - Speak Up, Stand Together, Stop Bullying.
In Aotearoa, Pink Shirt Day works to create schools, workplaces, communities and whanau where everyone feels safe, valued and respected.
And yesterday Northlanders were out in force to support the day.