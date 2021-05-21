Northlanders in the pink to make stand against bullying for Pink Shirt Day

Students from Whangārei's Te Kapua Whetu school turned the Town Basin Loop Walkway bright pink as they made a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day yesterday. Photo / Tania Whyte.

Thousands of Northlanders took a stand against bullying yesterday as Pink Shirt day was marked nationwide.

At schools, workplaces and out in public, thousands of Northlanders dressed in pink to show their support for the day's theme.

Kokopu School was resplendent in pink yesterday for Pink Shirt Day to take a stand against bullying.

The theme this year is Korero Mai, Korero Atu, Mauri Tu, Mauri Ora - Speak Up, Stand Together, Stop Bullying.

In Aotearoa, Pink Shirt Day works to create schools, workplaces, communities and whanau where everyone feels safe, valued and respected.

Cordia Saxton and James Templeton in the pink at Kokopu School.

And yesterday Northlanders were out in force to support the day.

Jackson Weavers and Alexis King, from Kokopu School stand against bullying.

Kokopu School's Riley Harrow, Max Gray and RJ Gordon-Singh took part in Pink Shirt Day yesterday.