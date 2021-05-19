Northland news in brief: Development plans for race track; and SH1 blocked after crash

The future use of the Dargaville Race Track, above, is under discussion in the town next week.

The Dargaville Community Development Board wants to let residents know about plans to redevelop the old Dargaville Racing Club site on the outskirts of the town. The club's Awakino Rd race track has been deemed not fit for purpose, but plans are afoot to redevelop the site. The Forum has organised a public meeting on May 27 to view the plans and talk to the groups involved in the redevelopment.

DHB on cyber security

Northland District Health Board says it has measures in place to safeguard information after Waikato DHB had its computer systems shut down in a ransomware attack. The Northern Advocate asked NDHB questions in relation to its cyber security system, but it declined to answer them. But in a statement the DHB said: "We are aware of the situation at Waikato DHB and are monitoring it closely. Our policy is that we don't comment publicly on matters relating to information security. However, we take the protection of data and systems very seriously and we have measures in place to safeguard information.''

Crash closes SH1

State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyn Hills, south of Whangārei, was closed for several hours yesterday evening after a container truck left the road and ended up hitting a bank.

The minor crash occurred around 3pm yesterday just south of the Brynderwyn Hills and caused the closure of SH1 Artillery Rd in Waipū. There were significant delays as the road remained closed while the truck was removed and detours were in place.

Composting class

Mangawhai residents wanting to learn about composting can do so at a community event next weekend. Sustainable Kaipara is hosting an event at Mangawhai Community Garden, from 10am to 11.30am on May 29. The event will show participants how to transform food scraps and green waste into compost to feed their garden. Topics covered include, basic composting principles; troubleshooting - the dos and don'ts of composting; looking at other food waste diversion solutions (worm farms and bokashi). For more info go to https://www.facebook.com/sustainablekaipara

Stand against bullying

Northland will be in the pink on Friday as thousands of residents take part in Pink Shirt Day to take a stand against bullying. The theme this year is Kōrero Mai, Kōrero Atu, Mauri Tū, Mauri Ora – Speak Up, Stand Together, Stop Bullying. Celebrated annually around the globe, Pink Shirt Day began in Canada in 2007 when two students took a stand against homophobic bullying, after a peer was bullied for wearing a pink shirt. In Aotearoa, Pink Shirt Day works to create schools, workplaces, communities and whānau where everyone feels safe, valued and respected. Pink Shirt Day is about working together to stop bullying by celebrating diversity and promoting kindness and inclusiveness. It's about creating a community where all people feel safe, valued and respected, regardless of age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability, or cultural background.