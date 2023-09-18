The sign a Waipū property owner had to put on their fence after a scammer sent more than 30 people to the home after offering to sell them cheap cabins, trailers or containers.

A property owner has been forced to make a sign after numerous people unknowingly caught up in a Facebook Marketplace scam kept turning up looking for trailers, cabins, and containers they had paid for.

The social media con, in which the scammer uses a fake identity, has fleeced thousands of dollars from Northlanders and prompted warnings to those looking for a deal online.

The scammer, under the false name Luke Buswell, listed cabins, trailers and containers for sale at cheap prices. The Northern Advocate is aware of at least 20 people who have paid between $500 and $1000 in deposits for the items. Buyers were then instructed to visit an address in Waipū or in Whangārei to pick them up.

The people at the Waipū address, who have no involvement in the scam, said more than 30 people had turned up at their doorstep. The homeowner reported the matter to police as have several buyers.

One man, who did not want to be named, said he got in touch with the supposed Buswell after he saw a cabin for sale on Marketplace for $3500. He was looking for accommodation for his son that could be put on his property.

Thinking the price tag was “pretty cheap” and already wary of scams, he offered a $100 deposit. He was told by Buswell another buyer was really keen but if he paid $500 it would be his.

“I needed one, so paid the $500,” the man said.

But when he visited the Waipū address to view the cabin a week or so later nobody was home.

“I had a look round the section and seeing there was no cabin there realised I’d been scammed.”

As the man backed out of the driveway he saw the homeowner’s sign on the gate letting people know they had been scammed.

The fake NZ driving licence an internet scammer - who uses the false name Luke Buswell - used to convince people he was legitimate.

The property owner thought a person was scoping out their home when the first scam victim showed up wanting the goods they had paid a deposit for but then more and more people began turning up. One night a person tapped on the kitchen window to ask about goods they had put a $1000 deposit on.

Some days five or six people turned up, prompting the homeowner to put a sign on their gate informing visitors there were no cabins or containers for sale and that Buswell did not live there.

“He is using our address and we have nothing to do with it. Don’t give him any $$,” the sign says.

The homeowner tried to count how many showed up on their doorstep but gave up after 21.

“I felt really sorry for them and some of them were really pissed off and upset.”

The homeowner’s family member managed to contact the person pretending to be Buswell on the pretext of wanting to buy a trailer. When Buswell replied they asked him to stop sending people to their home. His response was to block them.

Netsafe chief online safety officer Sean Lyonssaid the scam was similar to others doing the rounds on social media.

Many people were falling for such fraudulent methods to extract money and it was possible the scammer was not even in New Zealand.

Lyons advised people to always try to see the item they were looking to buy in person before paying any money.

But if they cannot see the item and still want to pay a deposit then that should always be through their bank to seller’s bank as the money is more easily traced and recovered.

Lyons said if the person wanted it paid for away from a trusted selling platform or asked for payment in gift cards then it was “pretty likely” a scam - or more accurately fraud, and he said should be reported to police and Netsafe.

Police reported seeing the same common tactics used by offenders to lure victims, specifically, requesting people bring cash for the sale or the buyer come to the seller’s home address to purchase the item.

“We’re also seeing an increase of alleged buyers providing a fake home address to the victim,” a police spokesperson said.

The Advocate contacted Facebook Marketplace for comment but did not hear back by edition time.





Advice on how to avoid being scammed online:

First and foremost, we recommend using a reputable online site to buy or sell items.

Check the social media profile of the seller. Is it a new profile or relatively blank? There’s a chance it may be a fake profile.

If the trader insists on meeting at a public place or unusual location to make a sale, be cautious. It may be that they are selling stolen items or don’t want to be identified for some other reason.

Equally, if purchasers are reluctant to meet in person or insist items are dropped off at a location, they may be avoiding being seen or identified.

As the saying goes: if it is too good to be true, it probably is.

To report a scam to police contact 105 or report it online. Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Scam victims could contact Netsafe on 0508 NETSAFE (0508 638 723) or email help@netsafe.org.nz. To submit an online report to Netsafe go to report.netsafe.org.nz.







