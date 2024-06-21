Damian Aimers (left, Bunnings), Kial Ruwhiu (Ngakita’s father), Ngakita Beazley-Ruwhiu (Bunnings Trade Future Leader Awards for Women in Trades winner), Keegan Thomas, Simon Knight and Kevin Llyod (Baylogics), Dave Hoffman (Bunnings), Sarah Knight (Baylogics), and Smiley Woods and Haki Hinimoa (Bunnings Trade).

When Ngakita Beazley-Ruwhiu shows up to a job site to conduct an electrical fit-out, she often gets bypassed as an apprentice. But it doesn’t take long before her skill set and leadership role become apparent.

The 30-year-old Northlander was recently recognised by Bunnings Trade and National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) for her innovation and leadership in the male-dominated industry with the Bunnings Trade Future Leader Awards for Women in Trade.

Nominees were judged on their contribution to the trade and how they innovate, inspire and make a positive impact on the industry and those working in it.

“I was nominated by a few people and had no idea,” Beazley-Ruwhiu says. “I was gobsmacked. I haven’t won anything in my whole entire life. It was a bit overwhelming. I shy away from attention as much as possible, but these couple of months have been massive for me and my career.”

Beazley-Ruwhiu never set out to be an electrician. Instead, after leaving Northland as a kid and growing up in Australia, she followed in her granddad and great-granddad’,s footsteps and joined the army which brought her back to Waiōuru. After three months of basic training, one of her senior commanders suggested she enter a trade. Having done a pre-apprenticeship in electrical after high school, she subsequently became the second female in the army to undertake the four-year electrical apprenticeship.

“It was a very male-dominant organisation and everyone was older than me so, at the start, you get pushed around a bit,” she recalls. “But, as I progressed through my career, it’s all I ever knew. I definitely give it back now.”

After qualifying, she carried out the two-year return of service to the military before being deployed to Egypt for four months as part of the electrical surge to help rebuild and maintain the Multinational Force and Observers Camp (MFO), which she cites as the highlight of her career.

“I guess when you join the military, all you want to do is give back to your country and it was very fulfilling to see the skills that they’ve implemented in you and going overseas and giving back.”

While in Egypt, she met Carla, also from Northland, who’d been deployed to the Navy military police and they eventually wound up full circle starting a life together in the Bay of Islands. After serving six years with the army, Beazley-Ruwhiu now works at Baylogics in Kerikeri, carrying out and supervising industrial work such as maintenance and water reticulation at the sawmills. She is nearing the end of a nine-month project of a huge water reticulation scheme in the Kaipara for a large dam.

“Seeing a project go from day one to finish, it’s massive, especially being a part of the programming, day-to-day aspect.

“My whole apprenticeship and military work was domestic. Then I came up north and had to learn industrial real quick. I can wire up a house any day and fall back on that, but industrial is moving forward in the world and it’s cool to be a part of that.”

When asked if she has had many electric shocks during her career, Beazley-Ruwhiu concedes there were a few back in her apprentice days. However, they are now laughable memories.

“As an apprentice, you’re really eager and keen to get into work and not isolating and testing stuff and you might be cutting a cable and it blows up in your face. I even blew a little hole in my pliers one time. It makes you wake up and gives you a tingle. You laugh at it now, but you learn from it 100 per cent. But that’s all in the past. They have procedures in place so it’s very rare now to get a shock and, if you do, then you’re bypassing something you shouldn’t,” she explains.

In terms of often being the only female in a male-dominated profession, Beazley-Ruwhiu reckons she’s got a good handle on it.

“When I left the Army, that’s all I’ve ever known. It was a big step for me to come into civilian life, but everyone has been really good. I know how to take [cheek] and I know how to give it back. They don’t treat me any different, I’m just one of the boys and they know I’m capable of doing anything. Everyone’s really respectful and supportive and I feel like they value me and my opinions.”

She is used to clients’ confusion when she turns up on site, though.

“Being a female, they obviously thought I was an apprentice straight off the bat. I’d take my apprentice to the job site and they would talk to him and not me. It happens a lot and then my apprentice would say, ‘Oh, you should be talking to her, not me’. They’re very surprised and a few of them do apologise. Once they get over their surprise, they’re fine. There’s not many females in the trade up here.”

Beazley-Ruwhiu was one of three Kiwi women in trade to receive the Bunnings Trade Future Leader Awards for Women in Trade. In addition to acting as a mentor for her team, she has also given her time and expertise back to her community, supporting local iwi and helping local marae with DIY projects.

Bunnings Trade and NAWIC collaborated on this award, which gives rising tradeswomen resources and professional support to help them thrive. The award also aims to inspire more women to join the industry.

The other winners include an Otago scaffolder and an Auckland carpenter. They each received $5000 worth of Bunnings products and materials, a 12-month mentorship with a NAWIC team member, and NAWIC membership amongst other tools to support their career.

Head of Bunnings Trade New Zealand, Matt Heinrich, says, “It has been brilliant to see so many amazing tradeswomen nominated for this award. We look forward to seeing how Beazley-Ruwhiu (and the other two recipients) will continue to inspire and lead their industry forward.

“From first-hand experience, we know the benefits of encouraging a more diverse and gender-balanced workforce in the construction industry. We hope that the meaningful support provided by this award encourages more women to join the trades.”

Bunnings Trade Ambassador, rugby champion and building apprentice Portia Woodman-Wickliffe says, “It has been hugely rewarding to be a part of inspiring the next generation of leaders in trade and to work towards a more inclusive industry, which is something I’m so passionate about. Congratulations to the three winners this year, I’ll see you out on the tools!”

Adds Beazley-Ruwhiu: “A lot of women are very whakamā (shy) because it’s a male-dominated industry, but it’s awesome. Women bring so much potential. They are so smart, but we just don’t have that stepping stone into these trades at the moment. You’ve just got to give it a try, we need females in the trades. I wish there were more of us.”