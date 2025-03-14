Kerikeri resident Louise McCaughan is seeking a nana to impart her grandmotherly wisdom. Photo / Jenny Ling
A Northland woman is searching for the perfect nana or two to impart old-school life lessons and skills.
Thirty-six-year-old Kerikeri resident Louise McCaughan has advertised on social media for “one or more mature women to fill the role of nana in my life”.
Australia-born McCaughan, who has lived in New Zealand for 14 years, said she wanted to learn sewing, crocheting, baking, handicrafts and other skills from an older woman as all her grandparents had died.
“I miss having aunties, grannies and older relatives around that can teach me practical things,” she said.
“If my grannies were still alive, I’d be taught their recipes, how to knit and other skills they had acquired over their lifetime.”