Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland woman May Seager grateful to still be here after stage four breast cancer

7 minutes to read

May Seager felt she'd dodged a bullet after surviving breast cancer the first time around. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By:

Reporter for the Northern Advocate

When May Seager turned 45 and was eligible for free breast screening, she was there in a shot.

Having already had a cancer scare, the Northlander was proactive when it came to health.

Seager's mum,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.