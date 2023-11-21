Clark Ha takes her female Pekin Bantam Yuki to work, and they often frequent local cafes around Whangārei. Photo / Tania Whyte

You’ve heard of office dogs – now, a Northland woman is taking that one step further by taking her pet chicken to work every day.

Whangārei resident Clark Ha takes her female Pekin Bantam Yuki everywhere with her; to her job at Northland Youth Theatre, and to local cafes around the city.

A Northern Advocate reporter spotted Ha getting into her car with Yuki on her way to work on Monday morning.

The Northland Youth Theatre manager said everyone loves her.

“Most of the kids really love her and she gets a lot of attention. There’s one student who’s afraid of chickens, so I put her in the office when that class is on.

“She’s pretty well-behaved.”

Yuki is well-socialised; she gets on well with the other office dogs.

“There’s a bit of a power dynamic where she thinks she’s the boss, but she was there first, so she claims the right of being top dog,” Ha said.

“She’s quite bolshy, and any sound of a packet of food opening will bring her running for miles.”

Yuki often wanders around visiting the surrounding businesses and is becoming well-known around town.

Ha also regularly attends Te Kowhai Print Trust near the Quarry Gardens, where she does screen printing and tutors classes.

Whangārei resident Clark Ha and her pet Pekin Bantam Yuki. Photo / Tania Whyte

“She wanders around there making friends with the pūkekos.”

Ha often takes Yuki to different cafes, like the Fat Camel, where she can find a seat outside.

While Yuki sometimes perches on her shoulder, she also has a pet carry bag that doubles as a portable nest if Yuki wants to lay an egg.

Yuki has even performed in a Northland Youth Theatre cabaret show.

Local performer Tyler Matheson did a “chicken-balancing cabaret number” during a fundraising evening at OneOneSix in May, which was entertaining, Ha said.

Ha got Yuki off a friend two years ago.

She was initially partnered up with another chook who passed away, and Yuki fell into depression.

“She wasn’t eating, and I took her in as a home chicken at six months old.

“Now she has to go everywhere with me.”

She named her new friend Yuki – which means “snow” in Japanese - because of her mottled white feathers that look like snowflakes.

Yuki is well-known in businesses and cafes around town. She has even performed at a Northland Youth Theatre cabaret show. Photo / Tania Whyte

It’s not the first time Ha has formed a special bond with chickens.

She’s had feathered friends “all my life”, starting as a youngster growing up in Onerahi.

“I was the weird primary school kid that biked around the neighbourhood with a chicken on her BMX.”

Now living in Kamo, she had another chicken called Suki that used to accompany her to Kamo Intermediate when she was a teacher there.

Like most Pekin Bantams, Yuki will probably live until the age of 8.

However, right now, she’s making the most of her life while she’s still a spring chicken.

For those wondering about chicken “accidents”, Ha admits, “I have to clean up after her all the time.”

“But it’s no different to having a dog. And chicken poo is a lot less smelly.”

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering health, food, lifestyle, business and animal welfare issues.



