Massive Theatre Company founder Sam Scott has kicked off an extensive Northland programme this year. Photo / NZME

Massive Theatre Company founder Sam Scott has kicked off an extensive Northland programme this year. Photo / NZME

Massive Theatre Company is kicking off an extensive programme for Northland youth over the coming months.

The award-winning theatre company will be across Whangārei and the Far North inspiring rangātahi, visiting high schools, running free workshops, training new directors and presenting ground-breaking theatre.

This year's programme of events includes activities planned from Kamo to Kerikeri and beyond and marks the widest range of activities Massive has ever delivered in the region.

"We want to share our resources and build capability, particularly in areas that are under resourced or don't have the funding to do that for themselves," Massive artistic director Sam Scott said.

"Northland is right on our back door, and I worked at Northland youth theatre before I started the company here, so I feel a real commitment to the north."

The programme includes the premiere of What We're Made Of which is showing at Whangārei's OneOneSix stage from August 10-12.

Performed by a tight-knit cast in their early 20s, under the direction of Wesley Dowdell and Carla Martell, What We're Made Of harnesses the individual life experiences of the cast.

There will also be free "taster workshops" at various high schools from August 8 to 12 including Kamo High School, Northland College, Okaihau College, Tauraroa Area School, Whangārei Boys and Whangārei Girls.

Two teaching artists will be at the schools "to inspire and energise rangātahi about the way we work and how to kickstart a career in the arts".

There will also be taster workshops held at the Turner Centre in Kerikeri on August 11.

Designed for 14 to 25-year-olds, they aim to build performance skills, confidence and creativity, combining acting, improvisation and movement in a supportive environment.



Foundation workshops will be held in Kaikohe from August 27 to 28 and in Whangārei from October 4 to 7.

Keshama Jane, right, is undertaking a Massive director's lab this year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

"They will learn how to make exciting performance pieces using their own stories and ideas, using Massive's unique style of theatre-making," Scott said.

"We will teach them how to form a great connection with other actors and an audience, helping rangātahi to develop as dynamic performers who people love to watch on stage."

Founded by Scott in 1991, Massive is a contemporary theatre company that started out as the Maidment Youth Theatre and was later renamed.

It is also holding a 'directors' lab', working with Kerikeri theatre directors Keshama Jane and Kylie Penn to take their careers to the next level.

Keshama Jane said she applied for the programme after the success of her first directing gig, The M*********** with the Hat, at Black Box Theatre in Kerikeri.

"At the end of that, I wanted to learn more about the nuts and bolts of being a theatre director.

"I had heard of other people further down the line doing the Massive director's lab, so wrote to Sam.

"It's been really neat. She's a powerhouse of a woman."

Jane said she is an "infinitely better" director since she started the programme in February.

She has one more intensive workshop this week, before the programme finishes in September.

"It's less about being taught, and more about showing you and connecting you with all the people and the whole New Zealand scene.

"We're really lucky to be able to be submerged in this huge amount of knowledge and support."