The intensity of the remnants of ex-tropical cyclone Lola is easing across Northland, though there is still a risk of flooding and slips.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris told the Advocate people should keep themselves updated as the day goes on.

While the intensity of the weather has pulled back, there is still rain falling on saturated ground and the risk of flooding and slips remains.

“Given how much rain has fallen, it’s good for people to keep updated,” he explained.

Ferris said “across the board”, the weather is now easing off after what was an intense night of weather.

MetService lifted the severe weather warnings at 7 am this morning for Northland however a heavy rain watch has been issued for the next 23 hours from 9 am today until 8 am Tuesday, October 31.

More than 4000 homes are still without power in the Far North, according to electricity provider Top Energy, and another 700 in and around Whangārei and Kaipara, according to Northpower.

Many have been in the dark since last night, with Northpower warning on Sunday that “due to dangerous conditions with lines and wind, we are having to leave this area isolated until tomorrow”.

Customers are being warned to treat all power lines as live.

In the 24 hours up until 8am this morning, the wettest station was in Kaikohe, which received over a month’s worth of rain.

The average October rainfall over an entire month is closer to 100 millimetres, and Ferris said there was a “good spread” of areas across the Northland region exceeding that amount.

Flooding on Kaka St in Morningside, Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Whangārei Airport reported gusts of up to 90km/h overnight and in the early morning, which is “no small amount”, he said, with the winds likely causing a “difficult night’s sleep” for many.

The strongest wind was recorded in Cape Rēinga and reached an incredible 140km/h, which has since eased off. The strong wind warning has been lifted for Northland.

Ferris said the bad weather is “pulling back” today and “slowly changing direction as we go into tomorrow”.

He said the general trend is for the wind and rain to ease tomorrow, though there could be further rain throughout the week.

Mayor Vince Cocurullo said the storm was starting to move south and the city had now passed the high-tide point.

Cocurullo said over the past 24 hours, rain data from Northland Regional Council showed the Glenbervie area had around 127mm of rainfall, and the other areas had between 35 and 75mm.

Schools

At least one school is closing today due to the bad weather.

Kaikohe Intermediate told parents on Facebook it was expecting to have no power until this afternoon.

“School will be only open for those who can’t arrange child care. If you have been affected due to the storm, rain and flooding in your area, please remain home today as we have no power for the day.”

Kaikohe East School said earlier this morning they would open, but encouraged parents to keep their tamariki home if preferred.

Onerahi School has reported a power outage this morning which triggered a “very loud” alarm system. A post from principal Annmaree MacGregor asked parents to collect their children as some were getting stressed by the noise. ”We are moving them into quieter areas as best we can, and of course, outside isn’t an option,” she said.

Whangaroa College is closed today due to flooding and cancelled bus services.

Taipa School remains open. However, some bus services have been disrupted due to a tree which has fallen across the road.

Bream Bay College remains open. However, ongoing internet issues have postponed co-requisite exams. Bus services for two routes in the morning and afternoon were also cancelled due to two drivers coming down with sickness. (These services are WD6 - Oakleigh and WD7 - Ormiston.)

He Puna Ruku Mātauranga O Whangaruru (Whangaruru School) in Punaruku is closed today due to flooding on the road and fears the king tide may flood the road further. Locals have reported passable water on the road in Punaruku and some debris.

Flights

Whangārei District Airport manager Mike Chubb said that one early morning flight for around 5am from Auckland was cancelled, which disrupted the next flight going out of Whangārei. With the wind continuing, another morning flight had to be cancelled.

He said passengers would have received a text to not come to the airport to avoid waiting around, and said it’s currently a waiting game for the weather to clear up.

“There’s no visibility, really,” he said.

Roads

In the Whangarei district, Kaka St in Morningside and Kara Road in Maungatapere are closed due to flooding. Roads that are passable but where caution is advised due to surface water are: Commerce St, Boundary Rd, McClintock St, Moody Ave and Riverside Drive. Caution is also advised along Memorial Drive and Elizabeth St due to fallen trees.

Water creeps along Riverside carpark in Whangārei as a king tide rises. Photo / Michael Cunningham

There are currently no road closures in the Far North district. Far North District Council urges motorists to be aware that flood-prone and low-lying roads could be inundated on both coasts, with high tides due later this morning. It asked people to report any flooding, fallen trees or slips by calling 0800 920 029. The Hokianga vehicle ferry is operating. Check the Northland Ferries Hokianga Facebook page for the latest updates.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency says all state highways in Northland are currently open. There were some fallen trees overnight, but road crews cleared them at the time. Waka Kotahi urges motorists to check its Journey Planner for an update on current roadworks.

CityLink Whangārei advised that all stops on Kaka Street are temporarily closed due to flooding, affecting Route 5 and 5A. Route 3 at 16.45 and Route 4 at 17.40 are also dropped due to a driver shortage.

Images from the rescue of a yachtie off North Cape yesterday morning show particularly wild weather, with the helicopter pilot who flew him to safety saying the winds were comparable with Cyclone Gabrielle.

The skipper activated his distress beacon while sailing a 12-metre sloop believed to be taking on water. Photo / Northland Rescue Helicopter

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said yesterday wind gusts of 142km/h had already been recorded in Cape Rēinga, similar to the gusts that Cyclone Gabrielle brought earlier this year.

The winds caused swells of up to 10 metres at times, which battered a 12m yacht off the coast of the cape and led to a dramatic rescue.

The skipper signalled for help around 9am - after the Juan Sabulan began to take on water - which the Northland and Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter crews soon responded to.

The sea conditions were so rough that Northland Rescue Helicopter co-pilot Bernie McQueen kept watch on the swells, warning pilot Steve Couchman to lift the aircraft away from dangerous surges of water as they hovered near the stricken yacht.

By Tuesday it was looking like there would be more showers, and some of those could be quite heavy as well.

“By Tuesday evening, it’s all over. You get a bit of a rest there, then [on] Wednesday, a few showers in the afternoon.

“Another front is coming through [on] Thursday afternoon, and there will be a period of rain.

“That clears out pretty quick. Friday looks like a reasonable day.”

Baillie said the unseasonably early tropical cyclone was the cause of the bad weather.

“What we’re coping with is the remnants of Lola interacting with a front moving across New Zealand late last week.”