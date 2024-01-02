People enjoying Matapōuri Bay this week. The popular beach is one of the several places people can opt to visit this summer, as good weather conditions are forecast. Photo/ Michael Cunningham.

A “settled weather” forecast spells good news for Northlanders who wish to go fishing, travelling and swimming this week.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said the temperatures throughout the week would average about 22C with a mix of cloud cover, sunshine and mild afternoon showers.

Towards the weekend, an approaching “frontal system” would bring in bouts of rain on Saturday.

“The good news is that the system will improve by Sunday, which is expected to be sunnier and more pleasant.

“Upcoming weeks will also have a settled and comfortable weather averaging about 25C, which presents a good opportunity to enjoy outdoor activities these holidays,” Makgabutlane said.

For those going freshwater fishing, Northland Fish & Game regional manager Craig Deal felt the good weather forecast provided the perfect opportunity for licensed anglers to go trout fishing this season.

“It’s an open season, so the regulations are quite relaxed. But having said that, people should catch no more than three trout per day, and they should measure no more than 30cm in size,” Deal said.

For people aiming to go saltwater fishing, fish such as marlin, tuna and mahi mahi were the common ones found during this “gaming season”, according to founder of Snap Fishing Ventures Nik Key.

With over 40 years of experience in the sea, Key teaches and guides people who want to learn how to fish – using lures only.

He highly advises beginners to either go through a safety course or read the rules of being on the sea before taking to the water.

“We encounter several people on the water who have no idea what they are doing and either end up putting their life or others at risk.”

Once prepared, he insists beginners check tide times, along with the moon and bite times – which is usually during early morning or at dusk.

Using fresh baits and kabura lures were some of the tips he offered for those wanting to improve their fishing aproach and catch rates.

Over the past seven years Nik Key has fished the Northland and Hauraki Gulf waters as a professional guide and skipper, using only lures.

People who are not into fishing but have plans to travel should do so safely, says Northland Road Policing Manager Anne-Marie Fitchett.

She said the four main contributors to death and injury on the roads were people not wearing seatbelts, speeding, using phones and driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.

Hato Hone St John District operations manager Ben Lockie agreed.

He said their ambulance staff had a busy ambulance period attending to many emergencies, including alcohol- and drugs-related incidents.

While his team are not averse to people celebrating and partying hard this holiday season, Lockie urges holidaymakers to drink responsibly and adhere to road rules to prevent any “bad incidents” that see a dear one needing an ambulance.

For people going swimming, Lockie said parents must keep a close watch on tamariki and swimmers should swim between the flags at patrolled beaches, while people on boats need to wear a properly fitted lifejacket.

“Please also be mindful of your limits with outdoor activities, keep hydrated by drinking plenty of water and be sun smart by applying sunscreen regularly and wearing appropriate clothing to shield yourself from the sun,” Lockie advised.

