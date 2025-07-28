Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northland weather alert: Heavy rain and wind watch from tonight

Brodie Stone
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
2 mins to read

Outages could be on the cards for Northland as more severe weather looms. Photo / Northpower

Outages could be on the cards for Northland as more severe weather looms. Photo / Northpower

Northland will be under a heavy rain and strong wind watch from this evening as wet weather approaches.

MetService has placed a heavy rain watch on the region from 8pm today until 8pm tomorrow, and a strong wind watch from 5pm today until 10am tomorrow.

Meteorologist Lewis Ferris

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save