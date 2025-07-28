Those on the east coast were likely to be most impacted because of exposure to the wind and what looked to be the largest accumulations of rain.
Ferris said intense rainfall was possible for those areas, with 25-40mm of rain falling in an hour.
As the weather system moved across the region, people would likely experience warmer temperatures tonight.
The rest of the week had the potential to be wet as well.
“While there’s no sort of widespread consistent weather system moving in, there’s still the potential for bits and pieces.”
“[But] I wouldn’t call it a washout.”
Top Energy in a Facebook update stated people should prepare for power outages by having a rechargeable torch and power bank handy, storing drinking water, keeping barbecue gas cylinders and petrol tanks full, and securing outside equipment.
Meanwhile, Civil Defence Northland suggested on Facebook that people keep up to date with the latest forecasts and prepare for changing conditions.
“Along with your usual wet weather precautions, please take extra care on the roads – especially during the hours of darkness or when travelling through flood-prone areas.
“With strong winds forecast we could see some power outages, so make sure you’re prepared with essentials like torches, batteries and a way to stay informed if the power goes out.”
Issues with fallen trees, flooding or blocked drains should be reported to the local council, it said.
Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.