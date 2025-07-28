Outages could be on the cards for Northland as more severe weather looms. Photo / Northpower

Northland will be under a heavy rain and strong wind watch from this evening as wet weather approaches.

MetService has placed a heavy rain watch on the region from 8pm today until 8pm tomorrow, and a strong wind watch from 5pm today until 10am tomorrow.

Meteorologist Lewis Ferris said wet weather had already turned up at Cape Rēinga, which would set the trend for the rest of the evening and into tomorrow.

“The story is that heavy rain and strong northeasterly winds are on the way, setting in tonight and then Tuesday looks to be pretty wet and windy for a good portion of the day.”

The weather looked as though it would ease by tomorrow evening, he said.