Three were on drug charges. Photo / 123RF

Three drug dealers including two women caught in a police bust have pleaded guilty to more than 40 charges of producing, manufacturing, and supplying methamphetamine and ecstasy.

Fiona Nivika McFarland, 31, of Onerahi, Emma-Jane Whiting, 36, of Portland and Kane Jason Murray, 32, of Wheki Valley were jointly charged in an operation cracking down on the methamphetamine trade.

They appeared before Judge Gene Tomlinson in the Whangārei District Court on Thursday.

They first appeared before the court in May 2020 and entered not-guilty pleas however, almost three years later they have now admitted to the crime spree months out from a scheduled jury trial.

McFarland entered guilty pleas to about 30 charges including offering/manufacturing methamphetamine, offering/supplying GBL, also known as fantasy or liquid ecstasy, possessing a precursor, producing ephedrine, and one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Murray, a farmer, pleaded guilty to two charges of producing methamphetamine and also unlawful possession of a firearm, a .303 calibre action rifle, unlawful possession of a prohibited firearm, a Ruger mini-30 rifle, possession of precursor substances, and class B drug ephedrine.

Whiting entered guilty pleas to more than 10 charges relating to the supply and manufacturing of methamphetamine.

Another alleged offender is due in court on March 24.

McFarland, Murray and Whiting will be sentenced on May 3.

DRUG ADDICTION Where to get help: • 0800 METH HELP (0800 6384 4357) • Alcohol Drug Helpline (Phone 0800 787 797 or text 8681) • They also have a Māori line on 0800 787 798 and a Pasifika line on 0800 787 799







