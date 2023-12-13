While Whangārei Town Basin is a popular spot for water recreation, people are advised to avoid any contact with the water. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A warning has been issued to avoid contact with the water at Whangārei’s Town Basin as a toxic algal bloom is growing.

A warning was issued by Te Wahtu Ora - Te Tai Tokerau’s Medical Officer of Health on Wednesday afternoon, as the algal bloom was visibly developing.

Investigations are now under way to determine if contact with the water poses a risk to humans or animals.

Meanwhile, people are advised to avoid any swimming or direct contact with the water in the popular Town Basin, the post on social media said.

No one should drink the water, as even boiling the water does not remove the naturally occurring toxin.

Shellfish should not be collected or eaten from the affected area, and any fish caught should have their gut and liver removed and be washed with clean water before cooking or eating.

Exposure to algal bloom toxins may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

Anyone who experiences these symptoms should visit a doctor immediately, and let the doctor know about contact with water in this area.

Dogs and other animals should be taken to a vet immediately if they have contact with these contaminated waters.

People are also being advised to wash their hands thoroughly if they come into contact with contaminated water, or after handling fish or shellfish from the Town Basin area.