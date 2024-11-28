“I’d like to say they’re shattered but honestly I don’t think they are. They’re thriving.

“I keep reminding them this could be the only opportunity in your life you get to represent New Zealand.”

Roller derby is a contact sport on skates that involves lapping as many opposing skaters as possible by trying to get through a pack of players.

Baird said there were essentially three positions in a team: a jammer, who is the point scorer; three blockers, and a pivot.

The blockers and pivot defend against the opposition jammer, while trying to help their team’s jammer through the pack.

Some of Northland's roller derby team are heading off to the Junior World Cup in Brisbane next year. Photo / Supplied

Baird said there is a lot of game-play and a 60-page rule book to abide by.

The sport requires a lot of strategy and skill alongside a high fitness level, Baird said.

It also takes a lot of mental strength.

Baird said resulted a lot of people thought the sport was a “joke”.

She hoped people would see how much skill and dedication was involved.

Northland Roller Derby has spent 12 years training at Portland south of Whangārei.

The Northlanders are fundraising to get themselves and a family member each to the world cup in July in Brisbane.

The cost is about $15,000 for a teen and parent to attend.

The players are running a Lion King fundraiser at Event Cinema on December 19.

