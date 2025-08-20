Jodie Baldwin, Post Primary Teachers’ Association [PPTA] Te Wehengarua Northland Central chairwoman, said the PPTA wanted more pastoral care time and funding, which was ignored in the Government’s latest offer.
“Many teachers are finding the stress of the job ... intolerable despite the support of our management.”
Barrar said they were also dependent on overseas teachers, who, despite immense skill, did not have knowledge of the area or the culture.
“What we require is a substantial pay increase in order to incentivise our young people to decide to choose teaching as their profession and also incentivise people from this community to become teachers.”
PPTA president Chris Abercrombie said the Government failed to address claims like better recognition for curriculum leaders, a need for subject specialist advisers and more professional learning and development funding.
He said retaining experienced teachers was crucial for the successful implementation of the proposed NCEA reforms as well.
“In a time of relentless and momentous change to secondary education, we need to be able to attract graduates and others to the profession and keep highly skilled and experienced teachers in the classroom.”
Members have voted to roster certain year levels home in the week beginning September 15 if negotiations do not progress sufficiently.
Public Service Minister Judith Collins yesterday said the PPTA striking after only six days of bargaining without taking the offer of 1% a year for three years to members was appalling, disingenuous and a “political stunt”.
