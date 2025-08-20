Advertisement
Northland teachers protest Government’s 1% pay rise offer

Brodie Stone
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
NZ Herald Reporter Rachel Maher on the picket line with striking Secondary School teachers.

Northland’s secondary school teachers have blasted the Government’s 1% pay increase offer as an insult to the work they do.

They were part of a nationwide strike today amid negotiations they say have not addressed their level of need.

The Government has offered a 1% pay rise

