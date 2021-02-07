Northland surfers on show at Sandy Bay Longboard Classic in Tutukaka

Mangawhai's Billy Whelan keeps his balance in the open men's final of the Sandy Bay Longboard Classic on the Tutukaka coast yesterday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Many of Northland's premier surfers converged on the Tutukaka coast over the weekend for the annual Sandy Bay Longboard Classic.

The event, organised by the North Coast Boardriders and Orewa Longboard Club, saw about 200 people turn out to see a number of high quality surfers take part, including multiple national longboard champion Daryn Mcbride from Gisborne.

Overcast conditions and on-shore winds often made for subpar waves but there were opportunities for the wealth of surfers, which included a strong contingent of female and junior surfers.

Hawk Edwards, 12, shoots along the wave at Sandy Bay. Photo / Michael Cunningham