Milly’s creations won her a top prize at the Young Enterprise Scheme (YES) Trade Fair at the Old Packhouse Market in Kerikeri on August 16.
This year’s fair saw teams from 18 Northland schools showcase their business ideas, from jewellery and kids cookbooks to BBQ rubs, and bath bombs.
Milly entered the Stripey Caterpillar concept and won Best Trade Fair Presence Award, which celebrated stall presentation, promotional materials, customer engagement, and overall impression made on the judges.
She was also chuffed at being the youngest and only home-schooled student there.
“I was pretty happy with that because there were just under 80 stalls there and all of them were older than me,” she said.
“We had a very big stall, full of colours and textures which was really attractive to people.”