A ministry-funded upgrade is due to be completed around the middle of the year, Fowler said.
In the meantime, the ministry has provided advice to the school to keep the current system operating reliably.
“The school has resolved the immediate issue and following retesting the water supply will be restored.”
Mangawhai Beach School principal Aaron Kemp did not want to comment further other than what had already been shared with the community through the school’s official channels.
Fowler said four other Northland schools had drinking water quality non-compliance issues during 2024. All of them were resolved.
He said the ministry was at various stages of delivering water upgrades to 12 schools in Northland.
“The ministry has allocated close to $16 million in capital funding over four years (2023 to 2027) to upgrade water supplies at a high-priority group of 80 schools nationally (20% of all schools that supply their own drinking water).”