Mangawhai Beach School's latest water test once again returned a result of 1 for E.coli. Photo / NZME

Students at a Northland school have been asked to bring bottled water in after E.coli was found in the school’s water supply.

Renewed calls for urgent infrastructure upgrades have been made after Mangawhai Beach School recorded an E.coli reading.

The bacteria was picked up during water testing, the results of which had been a one but needed to be under one to be considered clear.

The school told parents tap water would be used only to wash hands, and it asked for students to be sent to school with multiple bottles of water to drink until three clear test results were recorded.

The school said the Ministry of Education was reviewing its outdated water system.