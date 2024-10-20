Indi-Lee Ruddell, of Whangārei Girls’ High School, continued her success in the under-16 girls division, winning the division with a 9.43 out of 10 for one of her waves.

Emma Lay, of Rodney College, won the under-18 girls longboard division in her maiden scholastics campaign.

One of the younger competitors, Isla McKay, of Whangārei Girls’ High, gained a podium finish, taking third in the under-14 girls division.

Ashill, who was also the Northland team captain, praised his team members, coach and managers for the bronze medal result.

”Super-stoked, this is best result since I have been on the team, it is sick to be on the podium as a team,” he said.

“We got three titles overall, that’s massive for us. Everyone was going well, we all made heats through to the quarters and semis, everyone was happy with their performance.”

The team missed out on second place by only five points, but were still happy with their result, Ashill said.

Each member of the 12-strong Northland team helped contribute to the overall total. Photo / Mark Stevenson

“We got real close to Coromandel for second, but we are still stoked on the third-place finish.”

Ashill particularly praised team coach Jason “Ruddzy” Ruddell for helping the team to their success.

The team’s preparation for the frigid Dunedin waters included taking ice baths to get used to the 10C water, although the surfers still had to don thick wetsuits, booties, hoods and gloves to stay warm in the water.

Parent Nick Chave said the preparation paid off as every competitor made it through the first round or requalification round of their division to contribute to the overall team score.

The Northland team became renowned for their cheers and support for one another, including carrying winners like Cooper Ashill up the stairs of Dunedin’s St Clair Beach. Photo / Mark Stevenson

“Aside from the unprecedented individual and team results, the mana on display from Northland was without parallel as each competitor entered the water surrounded by good vibrations and a hearty chant of “Taniwha!” from their fellow teammates,” he said.

“By far the loudest cheers onshore came from the Northland team and the winners were hoisted on shoulders and carried up the stairs for photographs and interviews from the on-site broadcast team.”

The Northlanders were recognised for their team support with Kentaro Mitchell, of Kaitāia College, taking the Bayleys All Together Better Award.

Jason Ruddell said he was proud of the team achieving the third-place result, their best yet.

He thanked the parent support crew who travelled with the team, especially team manager Kate Moss and Northland Surf Association secretary Renee Ruddell for their hard mahi to bring everything together.

The event was topped off by a spectacular Aurora Australis (Southern Lights) on the last night of competition, to bid the teams farewell.

