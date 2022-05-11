Tracey Rissetto, chair of the AA Northland District Council, says road maintenance and traffic enforcement in Northland both need to be improved. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tracey Rissetto, chair of the AA Northland District Council, says road maintenance and traffic enforcement in Northland both need to be improved. Photo / Michael Cunningham

AA Northland District Council chairwoman Tracey Rissetto describes herself as just an everyday transport user.

"I'm a motorist, a cyclist, a pedestrian. I'm just an everyday user of transport infrastructure," she said.

Rissetto joined the AA Northland District Council six years ago because of a general interest in transport and road safety, she told the Advocate.

"I was invited to an AA Northland council meeting to see if I would be interested in joining the council as a councillor. I was very interested in the work they do."

She said maintenance of roads was an issue for safety in Northland, where the percentage of road deaths on a state highway is higher than in other parts of the country.

"I think we're all aware that road surface quality dictates how safe a road can be. Whangārei still needs a huge investment in our roading infrastructure."

Rissetto and the AA Northland District Council have been pushing for better roads in Northland for some time, and for more funding for safety improvements.

Enforcement was also an issue, Rissetto said, as fewer police were on the roads - particularly since the beginning of the pandemic.

"Gone are the days when you would see a marked patrol car on your way somewhere and a booze bus on your way back."

She said she would like to see increased enforcement of traffic laws to help ensure safety on Northland's roads.

Northland fell short of all its road policing targets last year in relation to tickets for speeding, lack of restraints and mobile phone use.

Northland road policing manager Anne-Marie Fitchett told the Advocate last month this was partially due to Covid, but police needed to do better.

One thing the Government is doing that is important, Rissetto said, is working on driver licensing.

"If you've got a licence, that means you've got experience in driving and you've been learning to drive from someone sitting there beside you."

There are a lot of things individuals can do to ensure safety on the roads, she said, particularly around impairment, restraints and distractions.

"Roads are dangerous and I think sometimes we don't respect roads and give them the full attention they deserve."

The importance of restraints, she observed, was shown by a fatal crash near Kaikohe last Saturday.

One person who was not wearing a seatbelt was thrown from the car and died, and the other suffered only minor injuries.