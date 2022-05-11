Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland road safety hero: AA Northland council chair Tracey Rissetto

3 minutes to read
Tracey Rissetto, chair of the AA Northland District Council, says road maintenance and traffic enforcement in Northland both need to be improved. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Tracey Rissetto, chair of the AA Northland District Council, says road maintenance and traffic enforcement in Northland both need to be improved. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northern Advocate
By Angela Woods

AA Northland District Council chairwoman Tracey Rissetto describes herself as just an everyday transport user.

"I'm a motorist, a cyclist, a pedestrian. I'm just an everyday user of transport infrastructure," she said.

Rissetto joined the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei