Kerikeri Retirement Village is selling several properties on Hawkings Cres after a plan to develop them into affordable housing fell through. Photo / Jenny Ling
A Northland retirement village’s plans to sell off several properties worth nearly $3m to be developed into affordable housing have fallen through.
Kerikeri Retirement Village last year said it wanted to sell four properties it owned on Hawkings Cres to a community-focused developer on the proviso they develop itas affordable rental accommodation for workers and young families.
The village had resource consent for the development plans, which included 29 townhouses.
Unable to find a buyer willing to realise its vision, thethree tenanted houses and one empty section have now been put on the open market.
Kerikeri Retirement Village chief executive Hilary Sumpter said it was disappointing that a developer didn’t take up the opportunity.