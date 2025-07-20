Advertisement
Northland retirement village’s affordable housing plan falls through, properties hit market

Jenny Ling
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
4 mins to read

Kerikeri Retirement Village is selling several properties on Hawkings Cres after a plan to develop them into affordable housing fell through. Photo / Jenny Ling

A Northland retirement village’s plans to sell off several properties worth nearly $3m to be developed into affordable housing have fallen through.

Kerikeri Retirement Village last year said it wanted to sell four properties it owned on Hawkings Cres to a community-focused developer on the proviso they develop it

