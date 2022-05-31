Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland retailers call time out on 'confusing' mask mandates

5 minutes to read
Village Books Waipapa owner Kaye Neely said she is tired of having 'awkward' conversations with people who enter her shop without a face mask. Photo / Jenny Ling

Village Books Waipapa owner Kaye Neely said she is tired of having 'awkward' conversations with people who enter her shop without a face mask. Photo / Jenny Ling

Jenny Ling
By
Jenny Ling

Northern Advocate journalist

Northland retailers are calling time out on contradictory mask mandates, and are fed up trying to "police" those who refuse to wear them.

Businesses spoken to by the Northern Advocate say it makes no sense

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei