Northland residents deliver festive cheer with Christmas lights trail for all to see

Irlene's Kaeo property has been bringing festive joy to locals for 10 years.

While many Christmas events have been cancelled around the region, there is one traditional festivity we can still partake in, with no new social-distancing rule required.

Every year, residents and businesses decorate and light up their properties for passers-by to enjoy - and this year is no exception.

Kaeo resident Irlene has been bringing Christmas joy from her property for the last decade, and said adding more to the accruing collection each year had become addictive.

"When we moved up north from Auckland, we noticed there was nowhere around that did Christmas lights," she explained. "It started off with just some fairy lights around the fences and solar lights…"

These were followed by Santa on his sleigh, replaced by Santa fishing, elves in a stocking, the North Pole, multiple Christmas trees and candy canes.

"There are lights absolutely everywhere – all over the roof and up palm trees."

She found herself looking online for additions year-round, ordering further illuminated decorations from as far afield as Australia. "I buy them from all over the place, whoever's got something that catches my eye. I'm always looking, it's very addictive."

Then, from Labour Weekend, preparations begin with light-testing and setting up before it's lights-on in late November. Every evening, first the solar lights begin lighting up, then, at 8.30pm, Irlene presses a button on a remote control and the rest of her property is ablaze.

She has no idea how many people come through her yard but receives requests from expectant townsfolk every year inquiring when the lights will go on.



With most of the lights solar and LED, Irlene's power consumption over the seven-week period didn't increase much.

"I'm not worried about it, it's worth it, just seeing the expressions on the kids' faces and, even the adults, walking around looking at what's new to spot each year. We needed it this year more than other years."

This year, Whangārei Lions and Rotary have teamed up with NZME's The Hits to ensure the Christmas spirit stays alive, by running a competition of Whangārei properties partaking in the Christmas Lights Trail, with top prizes up for grabs, including 'Best-dressed' houses and People's Choice.

Prizes include cash and hampers for first, second and third and People's Choice. There will also be a business competition with a prize of a $2,000 advertising package with NZME for the best Christmas theme.

Registrations can be made at: TheHits.co.nz, where a map will be posted of the locations which will also be published in The Northern Advocate. Meanwhile, here is a list of the Northland trail so far.

Confirmed Christmas Lights Trail:

37A Montgomery Ave, Onerahi

59 Hilltop Ave, Morningside

116 Otaika Rd, Otaika

Golf Harbour Drive, Maunu

3 Le Ruez Place, Maunu

7 Rotokauri Rise, Totara Parkland, Tikipunga

86 Wairau Drive, Totara Parklands, Tikipunga

20 Avon St, Tikipunga

332 Kamo Rd, Kamo

35 Clark Rd, Kamo

1615 Mangakahia Rd, Titoki

979 Maungakaramea Rd, Maungakaramea

55 Helmsdale Rd, Waipū

17 Braemar Lane, Waipū

318 One Tree Point Rd

127B Omaunu Rd, Kaeo