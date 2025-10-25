Eddie Hayes, 55, owes his life to the many people who worked so hard to save it, including members of the public, Whangārei Hospital staff and the team at Northland Rescue Helicopter. Photo / Brodie Stone
Northland Rescue Chopper’s 2025 appeal ends on Friday. The funds raised go toward the life-saving operation. This year, Whangārei’s Eddie Hayes shares his story from 2023 when he collapsed on the Hātea Loop.
On a winter’s morning in July, Eddie Hayes had just passed his family on his morningrun with his dog, poking fun at how slow they were.
Minutes later, they came across a man undergoing CPR. It was Eddie.
Aged 53 at the time, he had gone into cardiac arrest and collapsed metres from the footbridge, whacking his head on the concrete as he went down.
A nurse, physio and surf lifesaver happened to be nearby – they jumped into action and began CPR.