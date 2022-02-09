Whangārei Boys' High School has confirmed a Covid case in the school, as Northland nears the 90 per cent first vaccination milestone. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland is only 21 doses away from finally having 90 per cent of the eligible population having their first dose, but the news comes as Covid creeps into one of Northland schools, while another school quashes case rumours.

Whangārei Boys' High School has confirmed today on its Facebook page that there is a positive Covid case in the school.

Whangārei Boys' High School Principal Karen Gilbert-Smith said the school was alerted to the case yesterday afternoon and that after working through contact tracing the five close contacts were alerted yesterday.

"Because it was the first two days of school that the student was there it was really easy to track where they were during those times and who they were with."

Gilbert-Smith said the student who was at the school from February 1st to 2nd was safe and isolating at home with their family.

"Public health are supporting that whānau as they are all close contacts... the system has kicked in if you like."

Gilbert-Smith said the school was strictly following social distancing measures and that if students were outside together that "it would not constitute someone being a close contact."

Gilbert-Smith said "public health have been extremely helpful" and that contact tracing "was a reasonably straightforward process."

False information circulating on social media about Covid positive cases at Manaia View School led the school to make a Facebook post today quashing the rumours.

"We have been alerted to a rumour circulating on Facebook that we have cases of covid at school. No staff or students that have returned to school this year have covid. We have had no notification from the Ministry of Health of any positive students," the school announced on their Facebook page."

Manaia View School Principal Leanne Otene said she was pleased that parents were quick to contact the school regarding the rumours so they could address them "very quickly."

"We understand everyone is really anxious and that's why we put a post up there to alleviate everyone's concerns and reassure them that the school would be in contact with them if we had any students return with Covid," Otene said.

Otene said the school was providing masks and sanitisers for all of the students and are feeling "very well prepared."