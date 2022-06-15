Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland provided ANZ Premiership's top two netball coaches

4 minutes to read
Yvette McCausland-Durie, middle, with the ANZ Premiership trophy after her side beat the Northern Stars in the final. Photo / Gettys

Yvette McCausland-Durie, middle, with the ANZ Premiership trophy after her side beat the Northern Stars in the final. Photo / Gettys

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

Buried under the glitz and glamour of the ANZ Premiership final between Central Pulse and the Northern Stars was the fact that both teams' head coaches hail from Northland.

Although Yvette McCausland-Durie tasted victory with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei