Warren Bunn retired on July 3. Photo / Michael Cunningham.
After 43 years, Northland Senior Constable Warren Bunn is saying farewell to his police career that saw him start as a traffic officer, join the serious crash unit and get deployed overseas for service.
Bunn, 65, whose last day at the office was July 3, plans to spend much of his retirement travelling and working around the house like most people.
“As much as I like to think that I’m 25, realistically my body is starting to pack up,” he joked.
During the summer of 1981, he and his wife moved to Northland from their home in Hamilton.
Bunn had secured a job with the traffic safety service of the Ministry of Transport and worked as a traffic officer for 11 and a half years before the ministry merged with the police a decade later.
“Nowadays we have access to the airbag control module which gives us a lot of information on the speed, if seat belts were worn, whether the driver was braking or not, the position of the steering wheel, what the driver was doing five seconds before the crash and so on.
“It helps us get a better picture of what actually happened.”
Bunn recalled another serious crash in Dargaville involving an elderly man.
After checking the position of the light switch and investigating the brake and tail lights, he concluded that the man was driving his vehicle with his lights off.
“Generally, when lights are switched on and a really bad crash happens, the bulb filament, which is usually a tight coil, extends out. A phenomenon called a hot shock. However, this was not the case with his vehicle.”
Bunn maintained that despite attending such horrible crashes, he doesn’t get nightmares or is much affected. He was focused on getting the job done to the best of his abilities.
“Such was the connection that my wife and I have been going to the islands privately every second year.”
Bunn reckons he didn’t have to be anybody special to do what he does. Rather it was the “extraordinary” nature of his job that made it interesting.
