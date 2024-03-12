Police have named the 59-year-old Mangamuka homicide victim who died during a stabbing altercation on March 3.

He was Euan Peter Mackey, 59, of Mangamuka.

Emergency services were called to a residential property in Iwitaua Rd about 9pm after they received reports of a person being stabbed.

Detective Inspector Al Symonds said officers discovered it was during an alleged altercation that Mackey suffered several stab wounds and died moments later.

Following a homicide investigation, police arrested a 38-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man in connection with Mackey’s death.

Symonds said while officers were still making inquiries, they were not seeking anyone else concerning the homicide investigation. However, police have not ruled out further charges.

On the night of Sunday, March 3, officers arrested the 50-year-old man who was found near the crime scene. After assisting police with information, the man was charged with murder and appeared in the Kaikohe District Court a day later.

On Monday afternoon, the woman was taken into custody and charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

She appeared in the Kaitāia District Court on the same day.

A third arrest was made last week after a 38-year-old man was also linked to Mackey’s death. He appeared in the Kaikhohe District Court on March 8 and was charged with assault.

Symonds said he understood Mackey’s death had been a shock for the community. But he wanted to reassure the public it was an isolated incident.

“This is a tragic situation and we are ensuring there is support in place for those closest to the victim,” he said.

An autopsy on the victim was conducted on March 5.

Police urge anyone with information in connection to Mackey’s death to come forward.

They can call 105 or provide information online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

