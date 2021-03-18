Northland police look for man who assaulted officer in Ruakākā

Northland district commander Superintendent Tony Hill said violence towards police staff is completely unacceptable. Photo / File

A routine police procedure took a nasty turn on Tuesday night ending in a serious attack on an officer and a man on the run from the Ruakākā Police Station.

An investigation has been launched into the assault that occurred shortly after 11pm on March 16.

Northland district commander Superintendent Tony Hill said police often deal with very dangerous and unpredictable situations in their everyday work to keep the community safe.

"Violence towards police staff is completely unacceptable, and we are taking this matter extremely seriously."

Details are being kept tightly under wraps due to the ongoing investigation but the Advocate can reveal a man was undergoing an excess breath alcohol procedure at the police station when he became non-compliant.

The person has then, suddenly and unexpectedly, assaulted the officer before fleeing the station.

Hill said it was incredibly fortunate the officer managed to avoid any serious injuries. Police were providing the officer with support in the aftermath of the event.

Police are currently investigating the man's whereabouts as part of their ongoing inquiries.