Violence erupted onto a street in Paihia, a popular tourist destination. Photo / NZME

A man has been seriously injured after being stabbed in a brawl on a Paihia street.

Police were called to Kings Rd shortly after 4pm on Monday after a group of people were seen fighting on the street.

The Advocate understands the stabbed man was airlifted to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition.

The Paihia Volunteer Fire Brigade responded and set up a landing zone for the rescue chopper at Paihia School.

Officers are at the scene piecing together the full circumstances surrounding the violent incident.

A police spokesperson said one person was assisting with their inquiries.

A Kings Rd backpackers is reportedly cordoned off while police investigate.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them by phoning 105, quoting job number P052835869, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.







