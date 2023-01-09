Emily Gurnick-Peacock was last seen on December 30. Photo / Supplied

A Whangārei teenager with a brain tumour missing for 11 days has been found, her family says.

Emily Gurnick-Peacock, 16, was last been seen on December 30 at her central Whangārei home where she lives with her mum.

Police and Emily’s family had been extremely worried when the teen went missing because of her young age.

Today her stepmum Ann-Maree Peacock announced Emily had made contact with police.

She said in a social media post that efforts were being made to assure Emily’s safety going forward.

Peacock thanked the hordes of people who spread the word about the ongoing search for the teen.

“Thank you so much for sharing and highlighting her disappearance and for everyone who helped locate her.”



