Veon Smith, 48, had been missing since Sunday. Photo / NZ Police

The body of Whangārei man Veon Smith who was missing for five days has been found in a popular downtown reserve.

The 48-year-old was last seen at his central Whangārei home on Sunday but his car was later found at Mair Park.

Police confirmed a member of the public found Smith’s body last night at the Parihaka Reserve in Whangārei.

Parihaka Reserve near central Whangārei has many walking trails. Photo / NZME

The Advocate understands a walker discovered Smith down a bank near one of the park’s trails shortly before 7pm.

A police spokesperson said his death was not being treated as suspicious and has been referred to the Coroner.

“Our thoughts are with Mr Smith’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Police thanked the many members of the public who contacted them regarding sightings and information.

A large-scale search was launched after Smith was reported missing. A helicopter and sniffer dogs were some of the resources brought in to help locate the Whangārei man.








