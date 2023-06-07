Police are appealing for sightings of 48-year-old Veon Smith. Veon was last seen at his Whangarei home 04 June 2023. His car was found parked at Mair Park yesterday afternoon, but he was not located with the vehicle. Police and Veon’s family have serious concerns for his safety and wellbeing. He was last seen wearing trackpants and a checked shirt (captured in walking picture attached). Veon is described as being tall, with short brown hair, and of slim build. A number of extensive searches to try and locate Veon have been unsuccessful and Police are now appealing to the public for help. If you have seen Veon or have any information that could assist please contact 111. Picture supplied by Police

The search for Whangārei man Veon Smith has entered its fourth day after he was unable to be located at the downtown park where his car was found.

Police are continuing to appeal for the public’s help to find the 48-year-old, who was last seen at his central Whangārei home on Sunday.

Smith’s car was found later that afternoon parked at Mair Park on the fringe of downtown Whangārei. However, an extensive search in the park and neighbouring Parahaki failed to find him.

A police spokesperson said a search nearby would continue today but it is possible Smith may have left the area.

They and Smith’s family had serious concerns for his safety.

Smith is described as being tall, with short brown hair, and of slim build. He was last seen wearing a pair of black Hunting and Fishing track pants, and a long sleeve polar fleece shirt with dark green and black squares on it.

“We continue to ask anyone who has any information or knows the whereabouts of Veon, to please contact police.”

Additionally, anyone who has found anything unusual in Mair Park or on Parahaki is asked to call 105 and quote file number 230604/1348.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.