Constable Mike and his 20-month-old patrol dog Fawn are part of the new Police Tactical Response Model. Photo/Tania Whyte

A 20-month-old German shepherd with a great nose to track down troublemakers is the latest addition to the Police Tactical Dog Team family in Northland.

Fawn and her human partner Constable Mike recently graduated from their training course along with three other police patrol dogs in Trentham.

They are now officially a part of the new police Tactical Response Model (TRM), a safety system, to protect frontline cops from potential assaults and injuries.

After Mike, who did not want his surname used, was “lucky enough” to have and train Fawn since she was 8-weeks-old. He felt passing the course with his partner was a “satisfying accomplishment.”

“I still remember meeting this possum and fluffy-looking little puppy who had this cool attitude from the get-go. And so far, she has done quite well.”

The constable said while at home his partner was like a “cheeky teenager” who loved pushing the boundaries in a good way. At work, she behaved in a completely different manner.

Constable Mike says he enjoys the company Fawn provides as a friendly and reliable partner. Photo / Tania Whyte

“She is this ball of energy who is always active and loves doing what she’s trained to do – which is to track down offenders.”

Mike said although it’s early days for the duo since they have been patrolling only for a week. Their job primarily involves going along with frontline officers and helping them get as much as information possible.

“For instance, if we are dealing with stolen cars abandoned by offenders. We’d get Fawn out and ask her to track the person/s scent.”

He dismissed the old myth when a dog handler would hold out a piece of cloth to smell and command their canines to locate the perpetrators.

“It doesn’t work like that. Trained dogs can easily follow the scent left by the footsteps left by the offenders.”

Mike said German shepherds were usually the dog breed best suited for patrolling due to their “well-rounded” abilities such as their confidence, aggression, agility and control.

With eight years of front-line policing experience, his newfound role as a dog handler was the start of a new and long journey.

The constable said TRM was created as part of the Frontline Safety Improvement Programme following the death of Constable Matthew Hunt during a traffic stop in Massey in June 2020 and was rolled out nationally this March.

Northland was one of the few districts where the model was first trialled and found favourable results.

“Hopefully we can bring more people to account and reinstate the trust and confidence in the public and make our presence felt,” Mike said.

Avneesh Vincent is the crime and emergency services reporter at the Advocate. He was previously at the Gisborne Herald as the arts and environment reporter and is passionate about covering stories that can make a difference. He joined NZME in July 2023.