State Highway 1 in the Brynderwyn Hills. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Police are appealing for any information after a man was found dead on a busy stretch of State Highway 1 yesterday.

His body was discovered near a waterfall on the Brynderwyns, best known as a place where people cast their money into.

Police say early indications are the man was likely struck by a vehicle along the Brynderwyns, around 13km south of Waipū, sometime between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The Serious Crash Unit carried out a scene examination between Waipū Gorge Rd and SH12 turnoff after the alarm was raised around 8.50am.

Police are calling on the public who may have witnessed an incident on this stretch of road to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Dave Wilkinson said they are particularly interested in speaking to anyone near the Brynderwyn summit and Artillery Rd, between 7pm and 10pm on Friday.

"We are also interested in hearing from anyone who may have dashcam footage that may be of use," he said.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote event number P051784129.