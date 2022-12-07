Little-John Makoare was last seen on October 27. Photo / Supplied

Northland police are appealing for help finding a man reported missing from Dargaville.

Little-John Makoare, 39, was last seen on October 27 in the Dargaville area.

Police said he was known to frequent parks and reserves in Whangārei and the Railway Road bridge area, and in Kaikohe.

His family, along with police, were concerned for his welfare and police asked anyone who had seen him to get in touch.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105, quoting file number 221104/7066.



