Consistent rain mixed with heavy downpours may cause surface flooding in Northland, Metservice says. Photo / Tania Whyte

Metservice has issued an orange heavy rain warning and thunderstorm watch that will likely last until 10am tomorrow as a slow-moving rainband sits over the region.

Areas north of Whangārei may expect 100 to 150mm of rain but 150 to 250mm is possible in localised places north of the Bay of Islands. Hail is also possible.

The orange heavy rain warning may be extended until Thursday afternoon and Metservice is encouraging people to keep an eye on any changes.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said a low-pressure system has been sitting in the Tasman and bringing humid air from the west.

This creates a more unstable atmosphere favourable for thunderstorms.

“The potential of having those severe thunderstorms on top [of heavy rain] would mean parts of the area see high-intensity rainfall on already sodden ground,” he said.

“If there happened to be a severe thunderstorm or downpour this afternoon or overnight, those impacts would come along faster.”

This could mean an increased risk of slips, rising rivers and flooding, he said.

Ferris said although it feels like Northland has seen a lot of this weather system, it is expected to last until over the weekend with a possible break on Saturday for some areas.

The severe thunderstorm watch is currently in place until 10am tomorrow.

A heavy rain warning is also in place for Northland, north of Whangārei until tomorrow with a low chance of upgrade to a red warning.

Driving conditions may be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility.

Metservice encourages people to clear their drains and gutters and avoid low-lying areas where possible.

