Northland pet courier service like an 'ark on wheels'

Debbie Spridgeon, of Matakohe, with her pet transport bus. Photo / supplied

An "ark on wheels" is how Debbie Spridgeon describes her pet courier service.

Her Pet Courier Northland bus run takes all sorts of household pets and small farm animals all over New Zealand, working in tandem with the Pet Bus to give national coverage.

Debbie, who is based in Matakohe, said she started the service about eight years ago. As a cat breeder she wanted an alternative to airline travel for the delivery of her animals.

"When I started out, I just travelled between Northland and Auckland to meet Pet Bus for pets to go to Tauranga/Napier and South Island. Now my bus travels to Wellington via Taranaki, Palmerston North, Woodville, Masterton to Upper Hutt, across to Porirua, back up through Levin, heading back to Northland,'' she said.

"The bus follows a regular timetable with scheduled stops, just like buses for people.''

Debbie said many of the pets being transported were animals bought online through Trade Me and were heading to their new homes.

She said the highlight of her job was seeing the look of delight when the new family met their new pet for the first time.

"Most of the animals are pretty young. Some are being rehomed from the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and in some cases we are helping deliver animals for people who are moving house who want to make sure their animal is kept as stress-free as possible.''

The air-conditioned bus has cages set up for all different sized animals.

Animals transported have included puppies and kittens, working dogs, piglets, lambs and goats, turkeys, emus, chooks, rats and mice, guinea pigs, bunnies and birds.

"It can be pretty noisy when the bus stops but once we get moving they are pretty good and most will settle down for a big sleep, just like little kids in the back of the car.''

She said sometimes a new family would be waiting excitedly to greet their new puppy and she would have to wake it up on arrival.

Debbie said the fixed schedule had comfort stops built in when she would take the adult dogs for a walk every two to three hours.

"They are all on leads so there is no chance of runaways. We are very careful where we stop and walk them.

"I am always aware that I am carrying precious and sometimes very expensive cargo. These are people's babies,'' she said.

Highly trained working dogs were the easiest to deal with, as they would always stay at heel and never tug on leads.

"However, there are some adult dogs that have never been on a lead so that can be hard work sometimes,'' she said.

Sticking to the timetable was vital, and she would only pick up from specific meeting points.

"I have to stick to the schedule to make sure no one is kept waiting.''

There have only been a few times when people have not turned up at meeting points despite prebooking their animals to be picked up.

"I have waited for a bit and then found out later that they have transported the animal themselves and failed to let me know. Most people are good at being on time so they don't miss the bus.''

Cages are set up so different species are kept separate. There are 25 main cages, and some may contain litter mates of two to six kittens or puppies, which are all carefully labelled on their collars so they go to the right owners.

"Big dogs are kept well away from the puppies and cats are in a different part so the dogs can't see them. Birds are kept out of the way so the cats can't even look at them.

"I cover the bird cages so the journey is just a big long night for them.''

Labels are put on all cages, animals and luggage so there is no chance of mixing up animals.

"Quite often a pet will have their own luggage, which might include their vet booklet, a toy and a blanket. I have to make sure this is all delivered with the right animal as well,'' she said.

Covid restrictions had proved a boost for the business, with people unable to transport animals themselves. As an essential service, Debbie ran the bus full time to help pets and people.

Debbie said she usually headed off on a run every month, with the journey taking about four days.

"Most pets are on board for a day or two, or three days at the maximum if they were travelling between Northland and Invercargill with the Pet Bus.

"They get luxury treatment all the way,'' she said.