One of the three vehicles involved in Saturday's crash on State Highway 1 south of Waiomio. Photo / Supplied

Woman injured in crash

An elderly woman was hospitalised with possible broken ribs and whiplash after a crash involving three vehicles on State Highway 1. About 10.30am on Saturday, an SUV towing a trailer slid on the slick road and crashed around five minutes south of the Kawiti Glow Worm Caves turnoff. Two cars collided as they tried to avoid hitting the SUV. The injured woman, who was travelling in one of the cars, was taken to Kawakawa Hospital. The other motorists received only minor bruising.

Otaika robbery arrest

Police have arrested a 41-year-old man after an aggravated robbery at the Otaika Lotto and Post Shop on January 21. Detectives found the man and a sawn-off shotgun in executing a search warrant in Whangārei on Friday. He appeared in court the same day. Police are still seeking a second person believed to be involved. Anyone with information can call 105 and quote file number 230121/0114, or phone Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Machinery theft

Two men were arrested after they made off with heavy machinery from a Tikipunga address about 3.40am on Monday. Police tracked down the men, aged 46 and 23, a short distance away. The pair were due to appear in court on several charges including burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

Car rolls at Broadwood

The car rolled down a bank before coming to rest on a paddock in Broadwood. Photo / Supplied

A Far North driver was airlifted to hospital after their car rolled down a bank onto farmland near the Pukemiro Rd junction in Broadwood shortly after 7pm on Sunday. Volunteer firefighters from the Broadwood area and Kaitāia responded to the crash. The driver, alone in the car, was helped from his vehicle by passersby. He was treated at the scene by firefighters until an ambulance from Kaitāia arrived. The driver was taken to the Broadwood Showgrounds field and airlifted to hospital with head and neck injuries.

Freshwater survey

An online survey asking Northlanders to identify freshwater areas of importance to them, as well as what they think is affecting them, is a great way for people to get involved in the coming freshwater plan change, says Northland Regional Council (NRC) chair Tui Shortland. The NRC has been working with a range of groups to help with the preparation of the new plan but wants more input from the public before a draft plan is released for feedback later this year. People can also comment on any aspect regarding freshwater that is important to them by contacting the NRC directly.







