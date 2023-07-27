There will be hundreds of books to choose from at the Zonta book sale on Saturday and Sunday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The popular annual Zonta book sale is back this weekend at the Badminton Centre on Porowini Ave in Whangārei. Book lovers can nab a bargain between 7am and 5pm on Saturday, and 8am to 4pm on Sunday. The sale for the past two years has been to support grandparents raising grandchildren.

Pipe bomb found in Parua Bay

Police executing a search warrant in Whangārei as part of a fraud investigation discovered a pipe bomb at a Weaver St address. A police spokesperson said the area was cordoned off and evacuated while Defence Force personnel were brought in to dispose of the explosive at a remote location in Parua Bay. The spokesperson said the bomb was detonated safely and there was no risk to the wider community.

Motorcyclists stranded

A rescue was under way yesterday afternoon to help a group of motorcyclists stranded on Ninety Mile Beach in the Far North. The group contacted police after they experienced mechanical issues. A police spokesperson said the group found shelter while they waited for police to arrive.

Trio rescued after car becomes submerged

Three people were rescued after their vehicle got stuck on Baylys Beach causing them to be stranded for hours. The Advocate understands one of the occupants alerted police just after 1pm after the car he was travelling with his friend and sister got stuck. The person is said to have helped his disabled friend - who couldn’t walk - and his sibling get off the vehicle, which eventually became submerged as the tide rose. After making sure of their safety, the occupant had to walk a considerable distance before he could find a mobile reception and establish a connection with the police to notify them of their distressing situation. After a couple of hours, a police rescue team followed a stream pathway leading to the beach where the occupant was waiting for them. They then headed for the Omamari Beach entrance to get the other two people.

Two kiwi come home

There is a buzz of excitement at Kiwi North because two North Island brown kiwi have been welcomed back to the nocturnal house. The new additions are yet to be officially named but the male is 8 months old and came from Willowbank Wildlife Reserve in Christchurch. The female is a month younger and is from Orana Park. She has not come from a nocturnal house and is more timid, but she is slowly adjusting and settling into her new surroundings.

NZer of The Year opens

Nominations are open for Kiwibank New Zealander of The Year Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa. The Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards Ngā Tohu Pou Kōhure o Aotearoa honour those who use their passion to make our country a better place. People of any age who contribute to grassroots communities or put New Zealand on the world stage can be nominated for one of the seven categories. Nominations close on August 31. Winners will be crowned in mid-March 2024. Nominate via nzawards.org.nz

Accolade for local singer-songwriter

Merv Pinny from Kerikeri has just been nominated as a semi-finalist in the Unsigned Only Music Competition, which originates in Nashville, Tennessee, US. He was picked from 6000 entries worldwide for the competition for artists who, as the name suggests, are unsigned as yet. His Little Demons is in the rock category and I is in the blues category. Pinny says the timing could not be better since he is about to release his latest album Dark to Light.



