Young authors have the opportunity to learn from the best. Photo / 123rf

Four secondary school students will have the opportunity to be mentored by one of the country’s best professional authors. The New Zealand Society of Authors (NZSA) Youth Mentorship Programme offers writers aged 15-18 a mentorship from May to November. Applications close on April 6. Visit www.authors.org.nz for more information.

Waipapa burglary

A business on Klinac Lane in Waipapa was burgled by two people on Sunday night. Police are investigating what was taken and those involved. Information can be passed onto police via 105, reference file number P061567588, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Roadworks under way

Motorists travelling through Waipapa near Kerikeri should allow extra time for their journeys as roadworks on the Puketotara Stream Bridge are under way. Roadworks started on Monday and run for about four weeks. The area will be reduced to one lane, with traffic controls and reduced speed limits in place from 6pm-6am until March 7. Works on the bridge, near the Waimate North Rd turn-off, include rebuilding, resurfacing and resealing the road.