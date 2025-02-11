Advertisement
Northland news in brief: Youth writers get chance to learn from top NZ author in mentorship

Young authors have the opportunity to learn from the best. Photo / 123rf

Four secondary school students will have the opportunity to be mentored by one of the country’s best professional authors. The New Zealand Society of Authors (NZSA) Youth Mentorship Programme offers writers aged 15-18 a mentorship from May to November. Applications close on April 6. Visit www.authors.org.nz for more information.

Waipapa burglary

A business on Klinac Lane in Waipapa was burgled by two people on Sunday night. Police are investigating what was taken and those involved. Information can be passed onto police via 105, reference file number P061567588, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Roadworks under way

Motorists travelling through Waipapa near Kerikeri should allow extra time for their journeys as roadworks on the Puketotara Stream Bridge are under way. Roadworks started on Monday and run for about four weeks. The area will be reduced to one lane, with traffic controls and reduced speed limits in place from 6pm-6am until March 7. Works on the bridge, near the Waimate North Rd turn-off, include rebuilding, resurfacing and resealing the road.

Feedback on disability needs

People in the disability community are invited to have their say in a six-week consultation that runs until March 24. Disability Support Services was transferred from Whaikaha - the Ministry of Disabled People to the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) last year. Feedback is wanted regarding how needs are assessed, how decisions are made on how support is allocated and options for changes to flexible funding. For more information, visit disabilitysupport.govt.nz

Dress up for charity

Support the Cancer Society Auckland Northland by taking part in the Cowboy Up Recycled Ribbon Day on Sunday from 9.30am at the Paparoa Show Grounds. Dress up is encouraged.

Volunteer drivers wanted

Patient shuttle volunteers are needed for one to two days a week from February 17 to June 27 to ferry people between the Jim Carney Cancer Treatment Centre and Whangārei Hospital. A vehicle is provided, and the shuttle runs from 8am to 3pm, Monday to Friday. To sign up, call 021 441635.

Mobile library trial

Far North District Council’s mobile library is trialling new ways to provide services to communities normally found only at council service centres. Customers can now use the van to lodge a request for service (RFS), pay their rates, submit forms, such as rate rebates and direct debits, and complete dog registrations. If a task cannot be completed in the van, it will be followed up later from the office.

