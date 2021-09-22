Northland news in brief: Wharf upgrade delayed; and five injured in crash

A new seawall at Pukenui is complete and piling work for the wharf upgrade has restarted after a lockdown-enforced halt. Photo / supplied

A planned October completion date for a $2.5 million upgrade to Pukenui Wharf — the nation's northernmost commercial wharf and marine refuelling station — has been pushed out to later this year due to the recent Covid lockdown. Far North Holdings, which is managing the project, said key work on a new seawall was completed before the lockdown but piling work was halted. It had since restarted. At Unahi, on the Rangaunu Harbour, a $1.6m wharf renewal project was also delayed with demolition of the wooden structure now due to begin in October. In the Hokianga wharf upgrades at Te Karaka and Māngungu were due to be completed by the end of the year, as was a new concrete wharf at Rangi Pt.

Crash injuries

Five people were injured when a minivan and work truck collided in Dargaville on Wednesday morning. Three children - aged 6, 8, 10 – were passengers when the crash unfolded at the intersection of Jervois St and Normanby St shortly after 8am. It is understood one child reported a sore arm, and another a sore leg. St John paramedics transported five patients – three in a moderate condition and two with minor injuries - to a local GP clinic.

Jab incentive

A Bay of Islands building supplies business is offering a ''shot for a shot'' when the district health board sets up a mobile vaccination clinic in its premises on Friday. From 7-9am this Friday all account holders at Bay of Islands ITM, located at the State Highway 10/Waipapa Rd intersection, will be able to get a Covid-19 vaccination and a free coffee while they sit out their 15-minute observation period. Bay Bliss Coffee Caravan will be making the coffees and ITM will pick up the tab. It follows an initiative in Whangārei last week to target tradies with a dedicated express lane at the health board's drive-through vaccination site on Kioreroa Rd. This week truckies are prioritised.

Protest organiser bailed

A Northland woman arrested during lockdown after organising protests aiming to force the resignation of governments on both sides of the Tasman has been further remanded on bail. Karen Brewer was arrested outside the Far North District Council offices on August 31 and charged with breaching a Covid health order. She was bailed to her Mid North home and re-appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on September 21. She is next due back on October 5. Small protests took place around the country at the appointed time with about 20 people gathering in Whangārei, the largest demonstration in Northland. Flyers distributed ahead of the protests claimed Freemasons were plotting to carry out a mass genocide of humanity, though protesters on the day focused on vaccination and lockdown restrictions.

Repairs close bridge

The northernmost part of Northland will be cut off from the rest of the region for two days next month while Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency repairs a bridge north of Te Kao. Closure of the Te Kao Stream bridge on State Highway 1 will affect areas including Cape Reinga, Waitiki Landing and Te Hapua. The bridge will be closed from 8am-5.30pm on October 4 and 5. The deck repairs are weather dependent so may be postponed to October 6-7 if necessary. A detour via Ninety Mile Beach is possible for four-wheel-drive vehicles, tide permitting.

Clarification

People taking recycling to transfer stations in the Kaipara District are charged a $2 drop-off fee or $5 for commercial quantities. A story in Monday's Advocate incorrectly suggested recycling drop-off was free everywhere in Northland. It is, however, free in Whangārei and the Far North for cans, glass bottles and jars, paper, cardboard and the most common types of plastics. Kaipara's transfer stations are in Dargaville and Hakaru.