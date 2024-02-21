Eco Shine Solar’s solar panel cleaning robot had its maiden clean at Spotlight Whangārei last week.

New Zealand’s first solar panel cleaning robot had its maiden outing in Northland last week, cleaning the 1000 solar panels at Spotlight Whangārei. The robot was imported from Luxembourg by Bay of Plenty business Eco Shine Solar and used for the first time at the Whangārei business. The robot cleans the panels safely and efficiently, as chemicals or high pressure can void the solar panels’ warranty, said co-owner Sam O’Dea.

Covid inquiry heads north

The Royal Commission of Inquiry into Covid-19 is visiting Te Tai Tokerau this week to hear how the pandemic affected Northlanders and the role communities played in the pandemic response. The inquiry is visiting Whangārei, Kaikohe and Kaitāia, where the commissioners will meet with iwi, local businesses, Māori health providers, local government staff and principals, among others. People are also encouraged to share their experiences online at Covid19Inquiry.nz, with public submissions closing March 24.

Scrub fire suspicious

A scrub fire at Ahipara on Tuesday is being treated as suspicious. Two fire appliances from Ahipara and Kaitāia went to the blaze about 10.55am. The flames covered a 10m by 8m area. The fire was quickly extinguished, but a fire safety investigator is looking into how the fire started.

Tai Tokerau trails

The Northland – Tai Tokerau Regional Trails Project Team has announced the revitalisation of the Northland Walking and Cycling Strategy. The goal of the project is to fulfil the vision of Northland as a world-class coastal walking and cycling destination. They are aiming to facilitate meetings in each local council area in late March/April to gather input from key stakeholders, iwi and the community, as well as to provide updates on existing trails. Interested participants can register by emailing northlandregionaltrails@gmail.com.

Scholarship extension

The closing date for applications for Northland Regional Council’s Tū i te ora Scholarship has been extended by two weeks. The council says applications for the scholarship - which recognises and supports students to undertake study, research or training that relates to the council’s environmental and regulatory functions - will now close on March 10.

Scholarship supports studies

Kerikeri High School student Grace McDonald has been awarded Top Energy’s Engineering Scholarship. McDonald will leave her home in Ōhaeawai to study a Bachelor of Engineering at the University of Auckland. The scholarship provides a one-off payment of $10,000 to a Far North school leaver wishing to study the degree.