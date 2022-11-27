Whangārei Falls is a popular spot over summer and Tiki Pride wants City Safe ambassadors to be based there over the season.

Whangārei Falls ambassadors wanted

Tiki Pride is on the lookout for City Safe ambassadors to be based at Whangārei Falls over the summer period. The initiative encourages carpark safety. Those wanting to sign up can contact Tiki Pride co-ordinators Lynne Meldrum 09 4370602 or 021 02671787 or Sam Cruickshank on 022 154 7395

Christmas Grotto

Opuawhanga Community Hall is hosting a Magical Christmas Grotto next weekend. The grotto at the hall, at 968 Whananaki North Rd, will be from 10am to 4pm on December 4. Entry is by koha and organisers hope it puts community members in the Christmas spirit.

Christmas at Pohe Island

Free, family-friendly evening of performances, food, fun and fireworks is on Saturday, December 17 from 4.30pm to 9.30pm at William Fraser Memorial Park on Riverside Dr, Whangārei.

Pedestrian injured

A pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to hospital after an accident on Kamo Rd on Thursday afternoon. The incident near Kamo High School was reported to police about 3.20pm. The road was temporarily closed.

Kapa haka fest

Ōtamatea High School is holding its Ōtamatea Toi Māori Kapa Haka Festival at the school on December 3 from 9am.

Roopu taking part come from Ōtamatea High; Maungaturoto; Puna; Mangawhai Beach; Tauraroa; Te Kura Kaupapa o Ngāringaomatariki; Te Uri O Hau (seniors); Kaiwaka and Kaukapakapa.

There will be food and stalls there with a fire engine coming down at lunch break for a lolly scramble.

The event is a chance for Kaipara primary and high schools to showcase their hard work and culture to the whole community and whānau.

Residents crackers for sustainability

Residents at Whangārei retirement village Summerset Mount Denby are doing their part to reduce paper and plastic waste by making sustainable and reusable Christmas crackers for fellow residents to enjoy at their inaugural village Christmas Dinner and Dance to be held on December 16.

A group of village “Christmas elves” - all volunteers and new friends in the village - are involved in all aspects of the creation of the 75 reusable crackers, from measuring ribbon, cutting, sewing, ironing, joke sourcing and gift stuffing.

Village manager Katrina Symonds said: “It’s been fantastic to see the energy that the group have put into creating these lovely crackers. They are fully washable, reusable and have a full ‘crack’ in them for effect! But just as importantly, the task has also been about gathering together, being creative, having a good chat, and making a small sustainable contribution.”

Thanks to the generosity of the group, the sustainable and reusable crackers will continue to make an appearance next Christmas and beyond, with new jokes and gifts to be enjoyed.



