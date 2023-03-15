Whangārei’s Canopy Night Market is on again on Friday, bringing alfresco dining to the Town Basin.

The Whangārei Canopy Night Market is on again on Friday, bringing a wide range of food options to the Town Basin. The evening summer food market will start at 5pm on the Canopy Bridge, and people are encouraged to take a picnic blanket and enjoy their food outdoors at the Town Basin, with musical accompaniment on the stage at Putahi Park. For more info, go to: www.themarketladies.nz.

Driver who allegedly assaulted police appears in court

A woman who allegedly stole a Toyota, sped across Western Hills Drive on a learner’s license and then assaulted two police officers has appeared in Whangārei District Court. Honey Paora, 28, of Ōtangarei has been charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle, driving in a dangerous manner, failing to remain stopped, unaccompanied learner license and assault on a police officer and was granted bail. She will next appear on April 5 to enter a plea.

Police investigate supermarket burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at Countdown Regent in Whangārei early on Wednesday morning. A police spokesperson said officers responded to reports of a break-in at a supermarket on Kamo Rd around 1.30am. A group of offenders took multiple items before fleeing the scene in two vehicles. Inquiries are ongoing, the police spokesperson said, and asked anyone with information to contact police on 105 or online using Update My Report, referencing file number 230315/3440. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Brynderwyns detour reopens

The Brynderwyns detour from Waipū to Mangawhai is now open to light vehicles. Trucks without trailer units are also allowed to use the route if they are servicing the local area. State Highway 1 through the Brynderwyns remains open to northbound traffic only, so southbound vehicles must use either the Waipū-Mangawhai route or Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd, which has a temporary speed limit of 70km/h. The SH12/14 detour via Dargaville is the recommended route for all heavy vehicle traffic, particularly truck and trailer units.

Paihia robbery

A 28-year-old man from Ōhaeawai has appeared in court charged with aggravated robbery following an incident in Paihia last year. Maakarauria Atama Adams is alleged to have used a concealed object, which appeared to be a gun, to rob a man of an iPhone 11 and a wallet on April 6. He appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday and is due back on March 28.