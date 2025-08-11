The Rose St bus hub in central Whangārei has reopened to CityLink bus passengers after several months of construction. The project includes a new bus office, which is now open for all passenger queries, including topping up BeeCards, timetables and route questions. There are also new waiting areas, toilets and
Northland news in brief: Whangārei bus hub reopens after upgrades
Dog incidents drop
Proactive efforts by Kaipara District Council’s Animal Management team have led to a major drop in dog-related incidents across the district. Complaints about wandering dogs fell by 65% between July 2024 and June 2025, compared to the previous year, and dog attacks were down 43% over the same period. Animal and compliance manager Shaun Holland says the reduction is a credit to the team’s shift of focus to proactive work around offences such as wandering dogs and holding dog owners accountable for their dog’s behaviour.
Fire brigade’s new tanker
Dargaville Volunteer Fire Brigade officially blessed its newly acquired water tanker last month. Fire and Emergency NZ says the new addition would allow the brigade to continue doing what they do best - serving and protecting the Dargaville community.
Women named in squad
Te Rarawa Women’s Rugby is celebrating after 11 of its players were named in the Northland Kauri Squad 2025. The Far North club says it is the most of its players ever selected. The players are: Krystal Murray, Timara Leaf, Lyla Blue Paparoa, Poto Murray, Nora Maaka, Ari Ihaka, Kredence Brown, Kalani Walters Hewson, Te Ruawai Herbert-Brown, Zarndra Patrick-Motu and Mariameno Kaipo. The team thumped Taranaki 48-17 in the opening round of the 2025 Farah Palmer Cup.