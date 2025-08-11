The new Rose St bus hub in central Whangārei features plenty of covered seating and shelter, four public toilets, a ticketing office and better pedestrian spaces. Photo / WDC

The Rose St bus hub in central Whangārei has reopened to CityLink bus passengers after several months of construction. The project includes a new bus office, which is now open for all passenger queries, including topping up BeeCards, timetables and route questions. There are also new waiting areas, toilets and a pedestrian walkway from Rose St to Vine St. The Whangārei District Council-project was done in conjunction with Northland Regional Council and funded by NZTA Waka Kotahi.

Heart specialist access improves

Health Minister Simeon Brown is celebrating faster heart specialist access in Northland. The number of patients waiting for their first specialist assessment with a cardiologist dropped 36% since November 2023 and the number waiting longer than four months dropped 68%, he said. Measures to reduce the waitlist include running regular cardiac clinics at rural hospitals, prioritising those who have waited the longest and expanding local services, including the catheterisation lab at Whangārei Hospital.

Brunch on Us

Farmers, growers, and rural whānau are invited to join the Rural Support Te Tai Tokerau for Brunch on Us — a series of relaxed drop-in events across Northland. Running from Monday until September 3, from 11am to 1pm, the events are a chance for rural people to come together, enjoy some kai, and connect with others who understand the unique challenges of life on the land. For more information visit www.rural-support.org.nz/events